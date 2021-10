Maine Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, will host office hours beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle.

All are welcome. Those unable to attend may reach the representative at 593-2664.

Crafts represents House District 90, which consists of the towns of Newcastle, Damariscotta, Bremen, Bristol, Monhegan, and Louds Islands, and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol.

