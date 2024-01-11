CTL Student Recognized For Writing

An eighth grade student at the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb has been recognized for her writing by the judges of this year’s Telling Room writing contest.

Lily Coleman, of Whitefield, was selected as the Lincoln County winner for her free verse poem, “Silent Shadows.”

The Telling Room’s annual creative writing contest invites youth from all over Maine, ages 6-18, to show off their writing. A panel of professional writers and youth selects one grand prize winner and a winner from each of Maine’s 16 counties, and submissions are considered for publication in The Telling Room’s annual anthology.

For more information about Center for Teaching and Learning, go to c-t-l.org, call 882-9706, or email ctlkto8@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

