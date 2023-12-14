CTL Students Embrace Winter Sports

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At the Center for Teaching and Learning, students welcomed winter’s first snow by snapping on a pair of skis and hitting the slopes.

Kindergarteners, elementary students, and middle schoolers look forward to learning the basic principles of cross-country skiing each year. CTL faculty member Annie Nixon has developed a developmentally-appropriate approach to ski instruction for students of all ages. During Nixon’s physical education classes, students have an opportunity to increase their strength and agility, engage in cardiovascular exercise, and build confidence.

“Skiing teaches coordination and lets you try new things,” said Octavia Aurora, a current student. “It also gets you outside where you learn something new.”

“It’s a fun way to get outside,” said student Lily Coleman. “We can ski around with our friends and have fun, and we are also learning skills we can use outside of school.”

Nixon also runs CTL’s K-2 forest and field science program. CTL’s outdoor classroom, a timber-framed structure located in the wooded area behind the Edgecomb school, is a study station, an observation room, a place to huddle up and be together when it rains, and a home base for engaged and curious kids.

It’s a visual and physical reminder of how much the community values connection to nature and how time outdoors benefits everyone.

