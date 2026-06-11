CTL Students Honored at Eighth Grade Graduation Ceremony

The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb celebrated its 31st eighth grade graduation on Wednesday, June 3.

It was an evening that celebrated the graduating students by having each one take the stage to deliver a speech about their years at CTL and sharing an offering with the audience, which included poems students had written and performances of songs.

The graduation ceremony featured music of the students’ choosing, including their class song, “Time After Time,” by Cyndi Lauper, which the group sang, accompanied by school parent and musician Doug Morier, and a singalong rendition of CTL’s traditional graduation song, “The Circle Game,” by Joni Mitchell.

Stacey Adams, CTL’s teacher of writing, reading, and history for grades 7-8, emceed the ceremony and spoke to the group’s love of poetry and to their accomplishments and impact as a class.

“It is impossible to speak too highly of this year’s graduating class,” Adams said. They are kind, intelligent, empathetic, daring, generous, and downright funny … I admire the way they move through the world, navigate the ups and downs of friendship, and push themselves to learn and grow.”

Eighth graders who walked across the CTL stage and became graduates include Fiona Bishop, of Edgecomb; Jackie Branch, of Boothbay; Ford Harris, of Southport; Lucie Hollon, of Southport; Ryo Sato-Papagiannis, of Alna; and Jessie Ullo, of Southport. The CTL community wishes them all the best as they move on to Lincoln Academy or Boothbay Region High School in the fall.

For more information, go to c-t-l.org or email Head of School Katy Inman at katy@c-t-l.org.

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