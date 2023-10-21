CTL Students Published in Skidompha Library Literary Magazine

Thirteen students from the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb had their writing published in the most recent issue of EPOCH, a creative magazine developed by Skidompha Public Library and edited by local teens.

After receiving submissions from many talented young Maine writers and artists, the editorial board of EPOCH magazine chose to include 16 pieces written by CTL students: “Water,” by Victoria Albert; “Fog,” by Ben Arnold; “Oasis in Chapters” and “Abecedarian: Hunting the Waves,” by Lily Coleman; “Ode to Pointe Shoes” by Ellie Cotta; “Run” by Karen Higgins; “Ocean of Fear” by Rita Hynes; “The Stream” and “The Chipmunk,” by Vivian McKinney; “Currituck Beach,” by Allison Philbrick; “The Burnt Black,” by Morganne Phelps; “Loud Silence” and “The Fall,” by Beatrix Lou Recoing-Tallen; “Saint George’s Winter Tunnel,” by Gigi Sato-Papagiannis; “Into the Deep: A Sestina,” by Ori Taylor; and “Haiku in Winter,” by Carter Wilson.

According to Skidompha’s website, EPOCH seeks to empower youth through the publication of writing and art. Copies of the most recent issue of EPOCH are available at the library, located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information, go to skidompha.org or call 887-0919.

For more information about the Center for Teaching and Learning, go to c-t-l.org, email katy@c-t-l.org, or call 882-9706.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

