Curbside Drop-Off Sites Open for Operation Christmas Child

As Thanksgiving day approaches, many families are already thinking about Christmas. For those who are including Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday, more than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open.

Drop-off sites in Lincoln County are the Damariscotta Baptist Church, Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield, and the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project everyone can still be part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.

The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide for how to pack a shoebox at tinyurl.com/y26blrnu.

Individuals and families making plans to visit a drop-off location in their area can learn more about what to expect in this year’s curbside drop-off experience at samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child. Participants can also find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. There will be signs at each location.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

