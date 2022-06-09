Cyanobacteria Outbreak Observed on Damariscotta Lake Submitted article June 9, 2022 at 10:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBigelow Scientist Examines Cyanobacteria in Damariscotta LakeWatershed Coordinator Joins Midcoast ConservancyMidcoast Conservancy to Offer Cyanobacteria WebinarConservancy Warns of Cyanobacteria in Damariscotta LakeStudy Identifies Biomedical Potential of Bivalves Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!