Damariscotta Chamber Presents Awards, Elects New Board Members

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau held its annual celebration at The Contented Sole in New Harbor.

The evening, a sold-out event, was enjoyed by over 150 people who came to celebrate the Damariscotta region’s successes over the past year. Awards were given to two organizations and four individuals for their impact on the community. These businesses and individuals were standouts for their contributions to the socioeconomic health of the Damariscotta region.

These awards, voted on by the community via survey, were, unlike previous years, a surprise to the winners. The awards, nominees and winners were presented with plaques and signed certificates of recognition by U.S. Sen. Angus King.

The nominees for the Community Service Award were Haley Bezon, of Hearty Roots; Sherry Flint, of Inn Along the Way; and Jack Meehan, of the Community Housing Improvement Project.

Meehan, the winner of the award, was recognized for his work organizing the Wood Chippers, a group that finds and provides wood for those in need of fuel assistance.

The business or nonprofit nominees for the Community Service Award were CHIP, Hearty Roots, and Inn Along the Way.

Inn Along the Way was recognized for its commitment to the emotional and physical health of the aging community, including building prospective community housing.

Businessperson of the Year nominees included Rob Hunt, of N.C. Hunt; Sheila McLain, of L. Dewey Chase, Harbor Ice Cream, and Olde Bristol Days and the Merritt-Brackett Lobster Boat Races; and Cindy Wade, of MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital.

McLain was chosen for her contributions to the Bristol community, in particular her organization of the annual lobster boat races and her efforts to raise funds for those affected by the January 2024 storms.

Business of the Year nominees were Bangor Savings Bank, First National Bank, and Hearty Roots.

Hearty Roots was recognized for its commitment to improving the mental health of children and youth by providing experiences in nature.

Rising Star Award nominees for the year were Ashley Baldwin, of Waterstruck Wellness; Hannah Hilton, of Cheney Financial Group; and Brynne Whitney, of Bangor Savings Bank.

Whitney was chosen for her leadership role in many local organizations, including the chamber, Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, and the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon

Larry Sidelinger, the outgoing president of the chamber’s board of directors, presented Marva Nesbit with the President’s Award for her leadership role in many organizations, including MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, Lincoln County Television, and Miles Thrift Shop.

The chamber also elected new board members and officers for the 2025-2026 year.

Reven Oliver, of MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, was voted in as president. Gunnar Gundersen, of Hammond Lumber; was elected vice president. Nicci Kimball, of First National Bank, and Heather D’Ippolito, of Lincoln Academy, will remain on as treasurer and secretary, respectively.

New board members elected were Jim Davis, of North Country Wind Bells; Britt Hatch, of Camden National Bank; Alicia Witham, of Maine’s First Ship; and Sarah Wills-Viega, of Steve Viega Woodworks.

Sidelinger expressed his gratitude to the community as he stepped down as an officer, noting the accomplishments of the board to complete the new chamber building.

