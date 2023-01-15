The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau requests community members submit photos for consideration for the cover of the 2023 Damariscotta Region Guide. Photos should be hi-resolution, have a vertical orientation, and should depict the beauty of the area, either on land or the water. Photo submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.

Photos should be emailed to info@damariscottaregion.com with the words “cover photo” written in the subject line. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local business of their choice, plus fame and maybe fortune throughout the region.

Both amateur and professional photographers are invited to participate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

