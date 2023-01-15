Advanced Search
Damariscotta Chamber Requests Photo Submissions Submitted article

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau requests community members submit photos for consideration for the cover of the 2023 Damariscotta Region Guide. Photos should be hi-resolution, have a vertical orientation, and should depict the beauty of the area, either on land or the water. Photo submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.

Photos should be emailed to info@damariscottaregion.com with the words “cover photo” written in the subject line. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local business of their choice, plus fame and maybe fortune throughout the region.

Both amateur and professional photographers are invited to participate.

