Damariscotta Historical Society Calendar Available

The Damariscotta Historical Society has announced the release of the society’s 2025 historical calendar.

The 2025 calendar features postcards from the collection of Calvin Dodge. Calendar sales help offset expenses for the society’s annual programs.

Calendars are available at Damariscotta town office, Skidompha Public Library, and David Chapman Insurance. Calendars can also be mailed as needed.

Members of the historical society will have access to the calendars and will be selling them around town. The price is $12.

For more information, call Tim Clark at 549-4790.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

