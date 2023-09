The Damariscotta Historical Society is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 calendar. The theme this year is historical modes of transportation in the community.

Calendars will be available from several locations in town, as well as through the mail.

To order a calendar, call Tim Clark at 549-4790. Calendars are also available from any Damariscotta Historical Society member. The price is $12 per calendar.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print