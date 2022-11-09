Don’t miss out on the chance to pick up one of the new 2023 calendars from the Damariscotta Historical Society. This year the theme is shipbuilding with plenty of pictures and historical information.

The shipbuilding industry was so important to the growth of the town and here’s a chance to learn a piece of history with each passing month. The calendars cost $10 and are for sale in several Damariscotta locations including David Chapman Ins., Shapers, The Lobster Haul, Skidompha Library, and the town office. Society members will also be selling calendars at Main Street Grocery on Saturday mornings.

Orders can be mailed for an additional $3. To order call Tim Clark at 332-0453, or mail orders to Damariscotta Historical Society, P.O. Box 1154, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Proceeds from sales of the calendars support the program and operations of the historical society.

Other news

Talks with Calvin featuring Damariscotta historian Calvin Dodge continues Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Damariscotta Historical Society headquarters at 3 Chapman St.

Calvin will be describing the various styles of vessels built here on the banks of the Damariscotta River. This will compliment the information in the calendar as he will go into more detail about ship designs and their purpose.

The society is working on an important educational project with the Lincoln County Historical Association. This is a major project that details the history of Damariscotta from the mid-1700s to the 1920s. Society volunteers are currently asking for any information relative to Damariscotta in the early 1800s.

This could be in the form of diaries, business accounts, letters or artifacts. These items can be scanned or copied if families want to retain the originals. The intent is to document the development of Damariscotta during specific historical events such as the Embargo Act of 1807, and the War of 1812.

Volunteers are needed to help with this project. For more information, email info@damariscottahistorical.org or call Valerie Seibel, 380-6090.

