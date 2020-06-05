Advanced Search
Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Reopens

at

Thousands of alewives wait their turn to swim up the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder and into Damariscotta Lake. (Paula Roberts photo)

The Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder property reopened to the public on Monday, June 1, the first day of the second phase of Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to reopen the state. Visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The public is asked to respect the space of the harvesters, who harvest alewives daily at 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Alewives swim in Damariscotta Mills on Tuesday, June 2. The Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder reopened to the public Monday, June 1. (Paula Roberts photo)

Mark Becker, fish agent for Newcastle and Nobleboro, asked that visitors “be patient and courteous” with others and give them time to look without crowding them.

Of the alewives, Becker said, “they are running just fine. They have certainly been very thick and have been running up the ladder consistently.”

