Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Reopens

The Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder property reopened to the public on Monday, June 1, the first day of the second phase of Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to reopen the state. Visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The public is asked to respect the space of the harvesters, who harvest alewives daily at 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mark Becker, fish agent for Newcastle and Nobleboro, asked that visitors “be patient and courteous” with others and give them time to look without crowding them.

Of the alewives, Becker said, “they are running just fine. They have certainly been very thick and have been running up the ladder consistently.”

