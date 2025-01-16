Damariscotta Montessori School Installs New Playground Equipment

Montessori is known around the world for the use of hands-on learning materials and a child-centered curriculum that promotes both independence and collaboration.

There are over 15,000 Montessori schools across numerous countries, with an estimated 3,000 in the United States. Maria Montessori was a scientist and an educator. She encouraged a love of nature, art, music, and approached education with her scientific mindset.

The students learn through discovery and mistakes are used as learning opportunities. They explore concepts using hands-on materials and understanding is emphasized over memorization.

Like many Montessori schools, Damariscotta Montessori School began as a home-based day care, originally located in Damariscotta. Relocated to Nobleboro today, the school serves children from 2 1/2 years old through eighth grade.

One of the special things about the Damariscotta Montessori School student community is that all of the students love to play and explore outdoors. In addition to the 45-minute recess, the students have some lessons outside, hold events outside, eat lunches at picnic tables when the weather permits, garden, go on nature walks, and learn about the local ecology.

Over the past few years, the school’s staff and families have been working to find ways to increase the playground amenities. A committee of dedicated parents and staff researched which playground equipment supported physical and mental development. They surveyed the students to see what they wanted. They fundraised and applied for grants. Because of their commitment and enthusiasm, the school was able to add to the playground in mindful and logical ways.

Students took the initiative to plan and engage in their own fundraising. The students raised over $200 on their own.

“My heart was filled with joy when the students came to me and presented the school with the money they had raised, partially because playground improvement is an important mission, but mostly because these students were not asked to do this,” said Shawnaly Tabor, Damariscotta Montessori School head of school. “They came up with the idea on their own and they put in a lot of work outside of school hours. They felt empowered to help make the school a better place. It was something they did from their hearts and it was immensely touching. The attitude of independence and community-mindedness is a hallmark of a Montessori environment.”

In December, the Damariscotta Montessori School community was thrilled to have a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate four new playground equipment pieces – A new set of swings, a spinning structure, and large climbing structure with monkey bars, and a smaller rock wall structure for the youngest students.

Since then, the students have been making good use of the entire playground, from the new equipment to the fields and the woods. Damariscotta Montessori School students love spending time outside.

Damariscotta Montessori School is accredited through the American Montessori Society, the Department of Education, and Maine Department of Health and Human Services for preschool. The school serves children from preschool through eighth grade.

For more information, go to damariscottamontessori.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

