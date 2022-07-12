Advanced Search
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Announces Tee Shirt Winner Submitted article

Falmouth artist Bevin Holmberg's winning design for the 2022 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta tee shirt. (Photo courtesy Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta)

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has selected the winning tee shirt design to represent the 2022 event, which will be held Friday through Monday, Oct. 7-10.

Artist Belvin Holmberg at work. (Photo courtesy Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta)

Bevin Holmberg, an artist from Falmouth, submitted the winning entry, which will be featured on the 2022 Pumpkinfest tee shirt. Holmberg’s art represents her interest in the sea, as well as her love for pumpkins. Both interests go way back.

The daughter of two artists, Holmberg spends her time drawing, painting, carving and photographing Maine’s flora and fauna. Her emphasis is the marine wildlife of the Maine coast. She recently completed a series of collectible animal illustration stickers for the Maine Wildlife Park, in Gray.

“Being an artist was never a question in my mind, it’s just always been a part of my life,” she said. “My favorite memories are observing sea life in coral reef from a glass-bottom boat. I wanted to be a marine biologist and spend all my time with manatees. Now I illustrate marine life instead! One of the first things I did when I moved to Maine was attend a whale watch. I was overjoyed to see Finback and Minke whales, porpoise, seals and seabirds.”

Another attraction of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest for Bevin is her love of pumpkins: as art, as well as cuisine. She once attended a cooking class, in which each dish included pumpkin. The incorporation of pumpkins and art is her favorite element of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest.

Following a pandemic-related absence, the beloved Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta returns this fall with the usual features, antics, and entertainment. The first event is held Saturday, Oct. 1, with the volunteer pumpkin weigh-off, followed by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth Weigh-off on Sunday, Oct. 2. For events, schedules and further information go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

