In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal.

The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, Advanced EMT, or the paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.

Paris Pierpont was a rising senior at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, with plans to pursue emergency medical technician certification after graduation. At the time of her death in 2021, she planned to serve Lincoln County.

Paris Pierpont’s interest, dedication, tenacity, and commitment to the science of producing giant pumpkins, alongside her father, Edwin Pierpont, was an inspirational key in breaking the Maine state record with a whopping 2,121 pound pumpkin. Paris attributed the science of pumpkin growing, as well as the ability to help others, as elements of her goal of becoming an emergency medical services professional.

The scholarship awards will range in value from $1,000 to $6,500, and will provide support for the careers of emergency medical staff in the Lincoln County community. Interested, eligible individuals can find information about the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship, criteria, and the scholarship application at damariscottapumpkinfest.com/scholarship. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 25.

Winners will be selected by the scholarship committee by Sept. 1.

