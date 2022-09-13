Advanced Search
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Funnels Frivolity for Fall Submitted article

Works of art made from giant pumpkins will once again line Main Street as Damariscotta Pumpkinfest returns Oct. 7-9. (Photo courtesy Michael Austin Kane)

The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming, as Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia Oct. 7-9.

Attendees will enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved pumpkin parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm.

The format of the festival remains as in years past, including the giant pumpkin deployment on Thursday, Oct. 6; artists at work, with their pumpkin creature creations, will line Main Street on Friday, Oct. 7; pumpkin art, entertainment, and parade on Saturday, Oct. 8; and the regatta finale on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Pumpkinfest, which attracts over 15,000 visitors each year, has been featured nationally, as a unique and standout event. Pumpkinfest incorporates Maine-grown agriculture, art, entertainment, and water activities, all with a pumpkin theme.

For more information, go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

