Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta One Month Away

Squashbucklers are putting the finishing touches and enhancements on the beloved, returning, and new elements of the 2024 Pumpkinfest.

Go to mainepumpkinfest.com for specific event schedules, criteria, new locations, new interactive map, entry forms for competitions, and new features.

Pumpkin growing tips

The pumpkins are starting to take great shape as they morph into giant fruit . This last month is critical. Water and mist the plant liberally, especially if temperatures rise above 80 degrees.

Bring giant pumpkins to the volunteer weigh-off on Saturday, Oct. 5 to win prizes and acclaim.

For growing tips, go to bit.ly/3XDAFAa.

Returning event

The pumpkin drop is returning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Great Salt Bay Community School, 559 Main St. in Damariscotta

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest always involves a lot of pumpkins, regular pumpkins, giant pumpkins, pumpkin art, pumpkin boats. This year sees the return of giant pumpkins plummeting from the sky.

The pumpkin drop is exactly what it sounds like: taking giant pumpkins, hoisting them over 100 feet in the air with a crane and then dropping them. Come to the pumpkin drop to see what gets crushed this year!

Volunteer

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is an all volunteer run festival. From helping to deploy pumpkins, organizing parade participants to becoming a judge at the derby, the opportunities are endless and fun.

The next scheduled meeting for Pumpkinfest planners is at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in the Herbert and Roberta Watson Health Center, located on the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital Miles Campus, 24 Miles St. in Damariscotta.

