Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Seeks Volunteers

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is an all-volunteer festival that brings the communities of Damariscotta and Newcastle together every October.

In preparation for this year’s event, the committee is looking to fill the following positions: print/media chairperson, co-chairperson; website content chairperson; slingshot chairperson, co-chairperson; pumpkin street art co-chairperson; buskers co-chairperson; and pumpkin drop co-chairperson.

For more information or to volunteer, email jed@damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

Pumpkinfest meetings are open to the public. The committee invites all to its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 in Lincoln Academy’s ATEC Building.

