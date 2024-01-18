Damariscotta Region Chamber Rallies Relief Efforts With ‘Midcoast Strong’ Decal

In the aftermath of the recent storm that severely impacted the Midcoast, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau swiftly initiated relief efforts to support the affected community and its members. Spearheading this endeavor, board member Jeniffer Cooley, owner of Bmalori Creative, a local marketing agency based in Alna, created the “Midcoast Strong” logo.

The symbolic image features a lighthouse, representing the iconic and storm-damaged Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, an oyster symbolizing the region’s vital aquaculture, and an alewife representing the fishing community.

“My love for this community runs deep; it has given me so much. Witnessing the heartbreaking aftermath of the recent storm compelled me to take action and give back,” Cooley said. “Aligned with the chamber’s mission to ‘inform, promote, and support our members to enhance the region’s environment,’ it felt natural to launch the campaign through the chamber. Recognizing the potential to amplify our impact, I aimed to leverage the chamber’s influence in strengthening the campaign for those affected by the storm. The response and support we’ve received have been truly remarkable.”

The decals are available for purchase at $5 each, with 100% of the proceeds contributing to the relief fund.

The chamber is actively working on creating a dedicated webpage on its website to consolidate information for both chamber members and the wider community. Additionally, plans are underway to produce T-shirts and collaborate with local banking institutions to establish donation accounts.

“This community has done so much for the chamber in the last year with our new building, it was a no-brainer for us to put together a fundraiser to give back,” said Larry Sidelinger, president of the chamber board.

In real-time collaboration with local, state, and national agencies, the chamber aims to strategize the optimal utilization of the funds raised.

“In the wake of the recent storm, our dedication to recovery stands strong. While the immediate aftermath presents uncertainties, our resolve to gather information and resources remains steadfast,” Cooley said. “Our focus is on crafting a comprehensive plan to offer robust support for our community’s recovery. We welcome open dialogue with members and the community at large to explore ways in which we can extend our assistance.”

For more information about relief efforts or to order decals, go to damariscottaregion.com or stop by the chamber at 277 Main St. in Damariscotta.

