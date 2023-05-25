Damariscotta Resident Awarded for Mixed Media Collage

Debra Arter, of Damariscotta, was awarded a cash prize for her mixed media collage by National Collage Society annual small-format exhibition juror Kimi Kitada, director of the Charlotte Street Foundation, in Kansas City, Mo., on May 5.

Arter’s piece is entitled “Tribute to Ida Bailey — Forgotten Pastry Scholar.” The artist used vintage recipe, book cover, and vintage trim to complete her piece.

This is the 26th annual small format competition. The exhibition will be on display at the Kansas City Public Library through June 31.

There were entries from four countries and 26 states.

The goal of the National Collage Society is to foster the appreciation and interest in the recognized medium of collage. Collage has only been identified and defined during the 20th century.

The National Collage Society advances the stature of collage as a major art medium and assists in the public education through exhibits and workshops, lectures, and publications.

