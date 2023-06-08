Advanced Search
Damariscotta River Grill Awards Scholarships to Lincoln Academy Students

Damariscotta River Grill Owners, Tim Beal and Tamara Dica present Art at the Grill scholarships to Maddy Scott and Ella Appell, standing in front of their artwork. Missing from the photo is Claire Colburn, whose pottery is on the front of the table. (Photo courtesy Kim Traina)

Three Lincoln Academy art students – Ella Appell, Clare Colburn, and Maddy Scott – recently received scholarships from the Damariscotta River Grill’s Art at the Grill Program.

A portion of the dinner proceeds from the Grill’s prix fixe artist dinners have been used to fund scholarships for students pursuing an art education or career.

Appell will be studying art at Southern Maine Community College this fall and transferring to Maine College of Art & Design after two years.

“I am eager for the new opportunities and experiences college and the future has to offer, as I discover new things about myself and my work,” she said.

Colburn has chosen an art and entrepreneurial studies concentration program, focusing on ceramics and sculpture. She makes beautiful, well-crafted pottery and sculpture, which began as an escape during the pandemic.

“Now, as a ceramicist, my art is a celebration of my unwavering love for experimentation and the joy of the creative process,” Colburn said. “Through my work, I strive to push the boundaries of traditional ceramics, constantly challenging myself to explore new techniques, forms, and glazes.”

Scott plans to rent a local studio to keep her passion for creating big, expressive pots flowing.

“Every piece I make is open to interpretation,” Scott said. “I’m a firm believer that art can never be stuck with only one definition.”

