Damariscotta Student Among Bay Chamber Prize Winners June 1, 2023 at 10:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBay Chamber Concerts Announces the 2020 Young Stars of Maine PrizewinnersDamariscotta Teen Violinist to Perform at Merrill AuditoriumSeacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertSt. Paul’s Union Chapel Welcomes the DaPonte String QuartetSecond Congregational Church will Host Interim Minister of Music Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!