Damariscotta Trunk-or-Treat Canceled

The Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event in Damariscotta has been canceled, Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick announced.

The annual event, a collaboration among the police department, Central Lincoln County YMCA, and Great Salt Bay Community School, is usually held at the school’s rear parking lot on Halloween.

“After careful, collaborative conversations, the Trunk-or-Treat has been canceled due to COVID-19 and safety concerns,” Warlick said. “We explored all options to continue the event and couldn’t come to a solution where physical distancing and safety concerns could be met.”

Warlick said the event will return next year.

“We will have the event back next year in full force to make up for missing this year,” Warlick said.

