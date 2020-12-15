Advanced Search
Damariscotta Vaccination Clinics

Lincoln Medical Partners in Damariscotta is offering a last “shot” for adults and children to get the vaccinations they need.

The “It’s Not Too Late to Vaccinate” clinics will take place on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the Watson Center on the Miles Campus on Dec. 16, 23, and 30. All insurances except for TriCare will be accepted and one need not be a Lincoln Medical Partners patient to participate.

Adults can still benefit from the flu and pneumonia vaccines, while children can get caught up on their scheduled vaccinations and receive the flu vaccine.

Appointments are required. Please call 563-4250 to schedule.

