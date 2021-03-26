Advanced Search
DAR to Honor Vietnam Veterans Submitted article

at

The Pemaquid Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will raise the Vietnam veterans flag at the veterans memorial on Route 1 in Wiscasset at 9 a.m., Monday, March 29 to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The day was designated as such in 2017 with the passage of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act.

This day honors the 9 million men and women who served in the military between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975. Of that number, 7.2 million served in Vietnam, and a total of 58,220 gave their lives.

