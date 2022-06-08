Darling Marine Center Graduate Students Make Their Homes and Futures in Maine Submitted article June 8, 2022 at 8:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Marine Scientist Receives PromotionNewcastle College Student Reflects on Local Internship Amid PandemicDarling Marine Center to Host Aquaculture Experiment StationLearn About Aquaculture Challenges, Opportunities at Aug. 9 SeminarShoreline Science Talks Begin at Darling Marine Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!