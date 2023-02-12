University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center is recruiting student researchers to contribute to a diversity of marine and environmental research projects this summer.

Students living within commuting distance of the Walpole campus are particularly encouraged to apply. Applications are open now and will be accepted until the positions have filled.

The Darling Marine Center hosts 25 to 30 undergraduate researchers on the Walpole campus each summer. Student researchers work together with UMaine faculty and other researchers on projects ranging from the fundamental biology of microorganisms active in the Damariscotta River estuary, to studies of the ecology of oysters and lobsters, to the local communities that farmed and wild-caught seafood support.

“We are looking forward to welcoming students to campus this summer,” said Darling Marine Center Director Heather Leslie. “The enthusiasm and new perspectives that students bring to our campus is always a welcome part of summer.”

More than 15 paid internships are available for students this season, thanks to support from friends and donors to the Darling Marine Center, as well as external research funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation, NOAA, USDA, Maine Sea Grant, and other federal and state institutions.

Some positions are suitable for high school graduates, whereas others require at least two years of college-level coursework. College graduates also are encouraged to apply. Students are encouraged to check out the timing and requirements for individual positions on the DMC website at dmc.umaine.edu.

Founded in 1965, the Darling Marine Center’s mission is to connect people to the ocean. The Center’s researchers, staff and students work alongside fishermen, aquaculture entrepreneurs, marine industry professionals and other members of the community in Maine and around the world. For more information, go to dmc.umaine.edu.

