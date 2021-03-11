Darling Marine Center Seeks Summer Student Researchers

University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center is recruiting student researchers to contribute to a diversity of marine and environmental research projects.

The Darling Marine Center typically hosts 25 to 30 undergraduate researchers on the Walpole campus each summer. Student researchers work together with UMaine faculty and other Darling Marine Center-based researchers on projects ranging from the fundamental biology of microorganisms active in the Damariscotta River estuary to studies of the ecology of oysters and lobsters, as well as the local economies and communities that farmed and wild-caught seafood support.

“We are looking forward to welcoming students to our campus this summer,” said Darling Marine Center Director Heather Leslie. “While those of us in residence year around have continued our research and teaching activities in spite of the pandemic, the enthusiasm and new perspectives that undergraduate students bring to our campus is always a welcome part of summer.”

This season, more than 15 paid research internships are available for students, thanks to support from friends and donors to the Darling Marine Center, as well as external research funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine Sea Grant, and other federal and state institutions.

Some positions are suitable for high school graduates, whereas others require at least two years of college-level coursework. College graduates also are encouraged to apply. Students are encouraged to check out the timing and requirements for individual positions on the DMC website at dmc.umaine.edu.

Students living in the Midcoast region within commuting distance of the Walpole campus are particularly encouraged to apply. Applications are open now and will be accepted until the positions have filled.

