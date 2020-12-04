Daughters of the American Revolution News

On Nov. 10, the monthly Pemaquid Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meeting was held for the first time at American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay. The chapter thanks Cmdr. David Patch for the opportunity to social distance in the wonderful facility on Industrial Park Drive. Prior to 2020, the chapter had been meeting at The Lincoln Home, with few exceptions, since 1932.

The meeting started with a bag lunch, with drinks provided by Barbara Belknap and dessert provided by Sara Fahnley. Also in attendance were Nancy Chick, Shirley Peverly, Sue Hochstein, and Regent Audrey Miller. New member Susan Wilson joined via Zoom.

There was a moment of silence for Marcia Trentin, a chapter daughter who passed away on Nov. 1 after a fall. Chick was acting chaplain during the opening ritual. Belknap taught those present how to recite the preamble to the Constitution in sign language.

Peverly reported on her wonderful and emotional visit to the Remembrance Tree Program at Worcester Farm in Columbia Falls. For more information about the program, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/remembrance-tree-program.

Chick, also a member of the Old Bristol Garden Club, gave a report on the renovation of the Blue Star marker in Newcastle. The marker was erected and dedicated in 1969 and sponsored by the Old Bristol Garden Club. Chick thanked Hochstein for her dogged determination to get the marker cleaned up. Chick thanked Hochstein and the chapter for helping with the initial cleanup and helping to secure additional funding from American Legion Post 36. The funds will be used to purchase evergreens and perennials for the marker next spring.

Belknap gave a short program on Native American history. Her program highlighted the new National Native American Veterans Memorial now open at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The Daughters of the American Revolution recognize the valuable contributions of Native Americans and the sacrifices of their families beginning with the Revolutionary War. Thousands of Native Americans, including Hawaiians and Alaskans, have served in all of our wars and many are active in the military today.

Local veterans Ed Harmon and Arthur Richardson arrived on-site with one of the Veterans Emergency Temporary Shelter trailers. These trailers are the result of Harmon’s passionate desire to help homeless veterans while they are waiting for medical attention. We were all very impressed with the quality of the trailer and the craftsmanship and ingenuity of Harmon and his team of volunteers. The passion and caring exhibited by these veterans to help less fortunate veterans is commendable and we are eager to promote their efforts and help them obtain funding for this much-needed program. Anyone looking for a way to help veterans this holiday season should consider a donation to this effort.

Clara Wentworth never misses the opportunity to honor our veterans at the Wiscasset veterans memorial and laid the traditional wreath for Veterans Day this year.

The December meeting will be at noon, Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Legion hall. All members and prospective members are welcome at this annual potluck luncheon. Social distancing will be practiced. Donations for veterans will be collected and delivered to Togus.

For more information, go to facebook.com/pemaquiddar or mainedar.org/pemaquid. For membership inquiries, contact Regent Audrey Miller at 633-7089.

