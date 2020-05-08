Deadline Approaching for 2020 Maine Moose Permit Lottery

The deadline to apply for the 2020 Maine moose lottery is 11:59 p.m. on May 14. Applications for the moose permit lottery will be accepted online only.

The online application process is quick to complete and provides instant submission confirmation.

Moose permit applications may be filed at mefishwildlife.com. The application allows users to indicate preferences, including preferred wildlife management districts (WMD), preferred hunting season, option to accept antlerless permit, and choice of sub-permittee.

Applicants are awarded bonus points for each consecutive year they have applied for the lottery since 1998 without being selected. Each bonus point gives the applicant an additional chance in the drawing. Bonus points are earned at the rate of one per year for years 1-5, two per year for years 6-10, three per year for years 11-15 and ten per year for years 16 and beyond. Since 2011, applicants have been allowed to skip a year and not lose bonus points. Applicants from 2018 who did not apply in 2019, still have points available in 2020.

The 2020 Maine Moose Permit Drawing, originally planned to be held in Jackman at Unity College Sky Lodge, will now be a virtual event broadcast live on June 13 at 1 p.m.

More information is available about moose hunting in Maine and the moose permit lottery at mefishwildlife.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

