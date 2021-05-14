Diaper Bank Adds New Distribution Sites

The Ecumenical Diaper Bank has been weathering this year of changes thanks to the flexibility and generosity of the community. Though struggling with aspects of the pandemic, the weekly distribution of diapers has continued.

The diaper bank has added two new distribution locations. Low-income families can now get a diaper supplement at the Ecumenical Food Pantry at The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays; the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry at St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson from 4-5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month; and through the Central Lincoln County YMCA by calling Karen-Ann Hagar at 403-4116.

The Ecumenical Diaper Bank’s mission is to supplement the diaper supply of low-income families so that they have enough diapers to change infants and young children as often as is needed. The diaper bank is supported by eight area churches that have, until the pandemic in 2020, held diaper drives from Mother’s Day through Father’s Day each year and supplied volunteers to distribute diapers one day each month.

While there will not be a diaper drive this year, donations can be sent to Midcoast Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 714, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Checks should be made out to the Damariscotta Baptist Church with “diaper bank” on the memo line.

For more information, call Dee Pykett at 563-5670 or Sue Rockwood at 350-0804.

