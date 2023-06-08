Discover the Waldoboro Farmers Market

Attention food enthusiasts and local produce lovers in Lincoln County!

Come and experience the bountiful delights of the Waldoboro Farmers Market where freshness, quality, and community spirit come together in one vibrant location.

Come every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Waldoboro town office, 1600 Atlantic Highway (Route 1) and enjoy a culinary adventure like no other. Here, there is an impressive array of farm-fresh produce, artisanal products, and handcrafted goods that showcase the rich flavors of the region.

Indulge in the vibrant colors and fragrant aromas of locally grown fruits and vegetables, picked at the peak of ripeness. From crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes to sweet berries and heirloom varieties, the market is a treasure trove of seasonal delights that will elevate meals to new heights.

Discover a world of artisanal creations crafted by talented local producers. Savor the taste of freshly baked bread, pastries, and savory treats that will tempt the taste buds. Delight in the rich aromas of locally roasted coffee or sample exquisite handmade chocolates that melt in the mouth. There’s something for everyone at the Waldoboro Farmers Market.

Support local producers, nourish the body and soul, and experience the vibrant flavors that make a community thrive. Don’t miss out on this culinary adventure.

For more information, follow Waldoboro Farmers Market on social media.

