Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Down East Doormats on ‘Chamber Chat’ Sept. 1

at

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host Down East Doormats Weaving Workshop for its biweekly program “Chamber Chat.” The program will air on Lincoln County Television at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

During the interview, viewers will learn about the classes offered, including one in which participants make their own lobster doormats and learn the history behind the colorful rope used in lobstering.

These weaving classes are at the Thistledown Farm in Waldoboro. For more information, go to downeastdoormats.com.

LCTV is Channel 7. The program can also be viewed at lctv.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^