Down East Doormats on ‘Chamber Chat’ Sept. 1

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host Down East Doormats Weaving Workshop for its biweekly program “Chamber Chat.” The program will air on Lincoln County Television at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

During the interview, viewers will learn about the classes offered, including one in which participants make their own lobster doormats and learn the history behind the colorful rope used in lobstering.

These weaving classes are at the Thistledown Farm in Waldoboro. For more information, go to downeastdoormats.com.

LCTV is Channel 7. The program can also be viewed at lctv.org.

