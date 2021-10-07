Dr. Matthew Sleeth to Speak at First Baptist Church October 7, 2021 at 11:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Community Church Becomes Open and AffirmingHuman Trafficking Talk at Nobleboro ChurchChurch Recognized as Open and AffirmingNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersFoster Appointed Pastor at Waldoboro Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!