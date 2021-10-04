Dr. Steve Feder Joins Lifespan Family Healthcare

Lifespan Family Healthcare in Newcastle announced that Steve Feder, DO, a nationally recognized pediatric physician, joined the practice team and will be seeing patients starting in November.

“Dr Feder’s patient-centered focus and team-based approach makes him a perfect match for Lifespan,” said Dr. Michael Clark, family physician and owner of Lifespan Family Healthcare since 2004, in a news release. “We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Dr. Feder treats children from birth to early adulthood. He provides comprehensive pediatric health services, including wellness check-ups, sports physicals, treatment for common childhood ailments, immunizations, and minor in-office surgical procedures.

Among many other recognitions and accomplishments, Dr. Feder received the Maine Osteopathic Association Physician of the Year Award; the Maine Children’s Alliance Physician Advocacy Award; Tufts University School of Medicine Award for Excellence in Teaching; and the American Academy of Pediatrics Community Pediatrics Award.

He earned his medical degree from the University of New England and completed his residency at Boston City Hospital/Boston Children’s Hospital (BU/Harvard). Dr Feder also completed the Maine Medical Center Physician Leadership Fellowship. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

A resident of Maine for over 20 years, Dr. Feder lives in Edgecomb with his wife and daughter. He currently provides pediatric care at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and is on the clinical faculty of Tufts University and Harvard/Mass General where he is still active in managing population health and quality of care.

For more information, call 563-3366 or go to lifespanfamilyhealthcare.com.

