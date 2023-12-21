During the upcoming holiday season, Maine law enforcement agencies will be working hard to reduce impaired driving and keep everyone on the roadways safe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which encompasses the holiday season, will run from Wednesday, Dec. 13, through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The winter holiday season ushers in parties and festivities, and that means more impaired drivers on the roads. Therefore, no one should mix alcohol and/or drugs with driving, as no one is immune to the effects of impaired driving.

The irresponsible decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs puts the driver, passengers and everyone on the road at risk. When celebrating the holidays, all drivers from the newest to the most experienced, should make sure to survive their drive.

“We shouldn’t be so quick to call traffic crashes ‘accidents,'” said Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety Lauren Stewart. “It is a choice, not an accident, when you choose to drive impaired and risk the lives of yourself and the other people sharing the road with you.”

Even though the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will end on New Year’s Day, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety wants drivers to continue to drive sober and safely all through the winter months.

Between December and March 2022 there were 28 motor vehicle crashes which resulted in 31 fatalities on Maine roadways. During winter storms, make sure to allow plenty of travel time to and leave plenty of space between vehicles on the road.

Also, allow adequate time to slow down approaching intersections and operate at a safe speed depending on the road conditions.

Safe driving begins with responsible choices:

• Remember that it is never okay to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

• Designate a sober driver, plan to stay in place, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• Do not allow a friend or family member to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Take the keys away and help that person plan to get back home safely.

• Take it slow in ice and snow. Avoid any sudden or excessive actions while steering, braking, or accelerating.

• Don’t take chances when pulling out into traffic. The road surface may be slippery, so allow extra time when pulling out in front of approaching vehicles.

The Maine Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Highway Safety reminds the motoring public to drive safe and sober during the holidays and all winter long.

For more information on the risks of impaired driving, go to maine.gov/dps/bhs.

