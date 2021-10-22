Drive-Thru Shred Event Oct. 30

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-thru shred event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Lincoln County Publishing at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

Members of the community who need to shred confidential paperwork and other paper documents are invited to participate. The maximum limit per car is three small banker’s boxes or equivalent in a kitchen garbage bag. Local volunteers will unload up to three boxes per car. All documents are shredded onsite in the Without A Trace mobile shredding truck. A $10 donation per box or the equivalent of food donations for the local pantry is required.

Any type of paper document is accepted and paper clips and staples do not need to be removed. The truck cannot shred plastic, newsprint, magazines, dark brown colored folders, accordion folders, and cardboard.

The event is sponsored by Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center.

For more information or to become a sponsor, call the chamber office at 563-8340.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

