Drive-Up Flu Clinic Canceled

The LincolnHealth drive-up flu clinics scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have been canceled due to a forecast of high winds and inclement weather.
Future drive-up clinics remain scheduled as planned.
