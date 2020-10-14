Advanced Search
Drive-Up Flu Clinic Canceled

at

The LincolnHealth drive-up flu clinics scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have been canceled due to a forecast of high winds and inclement weather.

Future drive-up clinics remain scheduled as planned.

