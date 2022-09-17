LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics begin later this month and extend until Saturday, Oct. 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset participating.

The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register (please remember one’s insurance card), then move on to receive the vaccination while remaining in the car. The clinics are open to ages 7 and up, and it’s a good idea to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make it easier to administer the vaccine. All insurances except TriCare are accepted.

In Boothbay Harbor, the drive-up flu clinic will be at the Family Care Center, 19 St. Andrews Lane, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and 8.

In Damariscotta, the clinic will be at the Watson Health Center, 24 Miles Center Way, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

In Wiscasset the clinic is available at Lincoln Medical Partners, 49 Hooper St., Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

