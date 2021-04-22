Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with the police departments of Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro, and Wiscasset will host the semiannual Drug Take Back Day.

This medication disposal event has been offered every spring and fall for the last 10 years with a goal to prevent prescription drug misuse and theft. Everyone is invited to bring in expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal, no questions asked.

This national event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, and community health partners. The service is free and anonymous. Please wear a mask at the disposal sites.

The five drop-off locations in Lincoln County are the Boothbay Harbor town office; LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta; the Whitefield Lions Club in Whitefield; the Waldoboro town office; and the Wiscasset Police Department.

“It’s not safe to hang on to old medications as they could get in the hands of our children and even our pets. Flushing medications or disposing of them in the trash can be very damaging to our natural resources. On Drug Take Back Day, you can quickly and discreetly dispose of medications at one of the drop off locations, no questions asked,” says Kate Martin, director of Healthy Lincoln County.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or the event, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

