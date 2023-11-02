Dunkin’ Maine Owners to Donate to Lewiston Support Fund

Dunkin’ Maine business owners are coming together to support those affected by the Lewiston tragedy and donate funds for the Lewiston Support Fund. From Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 6-8, all Dunkin’ locations in Maine will donate $1 from every hot and iced coffee sold to the support fund created by the city of Lewiston and Androscoggin Bank.

The event excludes sales of Dunkin’ cold brew. Any size coffee can be purchased in store, at the drive-thru, or on the Dunkin’ app.

Local Dunkin’ owners believe this is one small way for them to stand together and help Mainers make a big impact in Lewiston, while also supporting a local fund that helps those in greatest need of financial assistance during this difficult time.

For more information about the Lewiston Support Fund, go to androscogginbank.com/city-of-lewiston-support-fund.

