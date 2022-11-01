It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year. A few businesses will return to the early morning hours and offer discounts 6-9 a.m., while other businesses will be offering discounts all day long to help spread out traffic and manage staffing issues. The Lincoln County News Early Bird insert will have details for participating businesses.

According to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau’s Executive Director Lisa Hagen, the Early Bird sale is a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and buy locally. “We have a wonderful selection of shops and restaurants and it’s important that we keep them a part of our community by all coming together to support them,” Hagen said.

A special enticement to the sale will be raffle prizes from local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop by the table outside Sherman’s Book Store on Main Street no later than 4:30 p.m. to show cumulative receipts for the day. A raffle ticket will be given for every $100 spent in local shops. The more one spends, the more raffle tickets one gets. The raffle will be held on the Chamber’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Members of the Damariscotta Chamber have been invited to post their specials on their Facebook pages as the event approaches.

For additional information, contact the chamber a 563-8340.

