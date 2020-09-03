The Lincoln County News office will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7. The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases — normally 5 p.m. Monday — is 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 for the Sept. 10 edition. The deadline for ads is noon Friday.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com (ads) or info@lcnme.com (letters and press releases); send a fax to 563-3127; submit by mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME, 04543; or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, contact the office at 563-3171 or info@lcnme.com.

