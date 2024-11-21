EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Nov. 28 edition of The Lincoln County News will be printed on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases will be 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 for the Nov. 28 edition. The deadline for ads for the Nov. 28 edition is noon on Nov. 22.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

The LCN offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

