EARLY DEADLINE

The Lincoln County News will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases for the May 29 edition will be 5 p.m. Friday, May 23. The deadline for ads for the edition is noon on May 23.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

