As post offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19 in observation of Juneteenth, The Lincoln County News will print that week’s edition a day early.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 13 for the June 19 edition. The deadline for ads for that edition is noon on June 13.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

