EARLY DEADLINE

The Lincoln County News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 editions.

The deadline for press releases and letters to the editor for the Dec. 25 edition will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19. The deadline for ads for the edition is noon on Dec. 19.

The deadline for press releases and letters to the editor for the Jan. 1 edition will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26. The deadline for ads for the edition is noon on Dec. 26.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

The newspaper office will be closed Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1.

