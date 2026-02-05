The Lincoln County News will have an early deadline for the Feb. 19 edition.

The deadline for press releases and letters to the editor for the Feb. 19 edition will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13. The deadline for ads for the edition is noon on Feb. 13.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

The newspaper office will be closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 16.

