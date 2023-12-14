EARLY DEADLINE

The Lincoln County News will be closed for Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 1.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases for the Dec. 28 edition will be 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. The deadline for ads for the Dec. 28 edition is noon on Dec. 22.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases will be 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 for the Jan.4 edition. The deadline for ads for the Jan. 4 edition is noon on Dec. 29.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

